Florida Restaurant Named One Of America's Best Seafood Joints

There's nothing like enjoying freshly-caught oysters, shrimp fried to a crispy, golden brown, or salmon prepared by a professional chef. Americans don't have to look far for some delicious seafood either. There are plenty of restaurants serving these delectable proteins in both classic and inventive ways.

If you're hankering for some seafood, TastingTable found the top seafood restaurants in America. Their list includes under-the-radar establishments, award-winning restaurants, historic joints, and much more.

A Florida restaurant was featured on the list: Safe Harbor Seafood! Here's why it was chosen:

"Safe Harbor Seafood knows exactly how to cater to the beach dwellers, and that, along with great ocean cuisine, makes it a huge hit. The blazing summer sun does a great job at getting people in the mood for a Safe Harbor Basket. Customers choose a protein, like haddock, shrimp, clam strips, or calamari, and they get fries, slaw, and hush puppies served on the side. Of course, they can opt for an appetizer like shrimp nachos or conch fritters, or they can build themselves a Kona Bowl. First, they choose either shrimp, tuna, chicken, or portobello mushroom. Then, they add fixings like brown rice, lettuce, black beans, avocado, and red onions. Finally, they toss on some sauce, with choices like wasabi ranch, sesame ginger, and crema."