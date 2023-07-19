Floridian Scores $1 Million Prize From Mega Millions Drawing

A lucky Floridian woke up a millionaire following Tuesday night (July 18)'s Mega Millions jackpot, where $640 million was on the line.

The Mega Millions numbers drawn were 19, 22, 31, 37, and 54, and Mega Ball 18. The Megaplier was 4X.

Seven players, including a Florida resident, matched all five numbers and won $1 million. According to WJAX-TV, the winning ticket in Florida was sold at Publix located at 6434 U.S. Hwy 41 North in Apollo Beach.

Two tickets were sold in California, and the rest were sold in Maryland, New York, Ohio, and Rhode Island.

Nobody matched all seven numbers Tuesday night, meaning the jackpot swelled to $720 million with a $369.6 million cash option. The next drawing is Friday night (July 21) at 11 p.m. EST.

If someone wins the jackpot Friday's drawing, it'll be the fifth-largest in the game's history. The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was $1.537 billion and paid out to a South Carolina resident in 2018.

Mega Millions isn't the only big-name lottery game reaching record-breaking amounts of money. This week, the Powerball reached its third-largest jackpot ever, an estimated $1 billion, ahead of the Wednesday night (July 19) drawing. Florida residents have also won big from these historic Powerball drawings.