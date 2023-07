Georgia City Named One Of The Most Stressed Cities In The U.S.

Life can be pretty stressful, from struggles to find a job or an affordable home to paying off student loans and credit card debt on a stagnant wage. However, the people in living some cities around the country are more stressed out than others.

Zippia compiled a list of the most stressed city in each state, ranking the cities based on data from the U.S. Census American Community Service 2013-2017 and BLS for the following criteria: unemployment, hours worked, commute times, income-to-home-price ratio, and percent of uninsured population.

So which city in the Peach State stresses more than any other? While you may have been thinking that Atlanta would be high up on the "stressed out" meter — especially given the traffic situation — Savannah is actually the most stressed out city in all of Georgia, according to the report. Savannah is so stressed out compared to other cities around the country that it managed to snag a spot in the 10 most stressed cities in America, coming in at No. 9. Here's what the site had to say:

"Most people here work 42 hours each week and have to endure a 17-minute commute. On top of that, the income-to-home-price ration ratio is 14.86%. Talk about stressful."

These are the Top 10 most stressed cities in the U.S.:

Mead Valley, California Asbury Park, New Jersey Lantana, Florida San Luis, Arizona Nacogdoches, Texas Port Chester, New York Marumsco, Virginia Monroe, North Carolina Savannah, Georgia Gardere, Louisiana

Check out the full report at Zippia to see which cities are the most stressed out in the country.