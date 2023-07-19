Harry Styles Joins The Circus & Shows Off Impressive Skills In New Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 19, 2023
Harry Styles is back with another music video and this time he's joined the circus! On Wednesday, July 19th, the Grammy winner shared the new music video for the song "Daylight" off his acclaimed third studio album Harry's House.
In the new video, Styles pulls off death-defying stunts like getting knives thrown at his head, getting shot out of a cannon, and flying through the sky in a stylish yellow and black bird outfit, tightrope walking, and horseriding. Between the stunts, Styles sings along to the tender song and walks through the circus' setup, interacting with his fellow carnies along the way.
"Daylight" is the fifth music video off Harry's House to receive a music video. The most recent was "Satellite" which dropped in May and starred a Wall-E-like robot working as a vacuum cleaner at a venue Styles is performing at. Other singles from Harry's House with music videos include “As It Was,” “Late Night Talking,” and “Music For a Sushi Restaurant."
Harry's House, which celebrated its one-year anniversary in May, was one of the biggest albums of last year and had a huge night at the 2023 Grammy Awards back in February where he took home the biggest award of the night, Album of the Year. Styles beat out some stiff competition for the award including Beyoncé and Lizzo. “I’ve been so inspired by every artist in this category with me. But it’s important for us to remember that there’s no such thing as ‘best’ in music," he said humbly during his acceptance speech. "This doesn’t happen very often to people like me so this is very nice, thank you." With 9 nominations in total, since he went solo, Harry now has 3 Grammys under his belt. In addition to Harry's House being Album of the Year, the album also took home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.