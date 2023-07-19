Harry Styles Joins The Circus & Shows Off Impressive Skills In New Video

Harry Styles is back with another music video and this time he's joined the circus! On Wednesday, July 19th, the Grammy winner shared the new music video for the song "Daylight" off his acclaimed third studio album Harry's House.

In the new video, Styles pulls off death-defying stunts like getting knives thrown at his head, getting shot out of a cannon, and flying through the sky in a stylish yellow and black bird outfit, tightrope walking, and horseriding. Between the stunts, Styles sings along to the tender song and walks through the circus' setup, interacting with his fellow carnies along the way.