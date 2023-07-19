Investigation Into Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Expands To Vegas

The investigation into Rex Heuermann, the man accused of killing at least three women and dumping their bodies in a remote area of Long Island, has expanded to Las Vegas, Nevada, and South Carolina.

Officials said that Heuermann and his wife purchased two time-share condos in Las Vegas between 2003 and 2005. They previously sold one of the condos, and it is unknown if they still own the second. Investigators in Las Vegas are looking through their backlog of unsolved cases to see if they can find any that could be connected to Heuermann.

In addition, authorities are searching four parcels of land owned by Heuermann in Chester County, South Carolina.

Heuermann was arrested last week and charged with killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello. He pleaded not guilty.

Officials found hundreds of firearms during a search of his home. The guns, which were not registered with the state, were discovered hidden in a locked vault behind a metal door. Authorities knew he had at least 92 firearms and decided not to arrest him at his home.

"We wanted to take him into custody somewhere outside the house because of access to those weapons," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney told ABC News.

He is also considered the prime suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes but has not been formally charged. It is unknown if he will be charged with killing the other seven victims found along the beach.