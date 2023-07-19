"Since I'm still awaiting to get full clearance from my doctos to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Lou performance," Durk said. "While I'm home resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on [August] 11th & 12th in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I'll be announcing new dates soon. #StillHealing"



Lil Durk announced his new tour dates back in May. He planned to bring Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, DD Osama and other special guests with him to 27 major cities across the U.S. The tour was expected to begin later this month on July 28.



The update on the tour comes Durk spent nearly a week in the hospital due to severe dehydration and exhaustion. After doctors ruled that his condition was more serious than expected, the OTF founder was treated and released last week.



"My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this," Durk told TMZ. "I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to. #StillHealing."



We hope Lil Durk gets better soon.