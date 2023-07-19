One Michigan City Named Among 'Cities With The Worst drivers In America'

By Logan DeLoye

July 19, 2023

Young man getting angry on the road
Photo: E+

Would you consider yourself to be a good driver? Despite having to pass a test to legally be allowed to operate a vehicle on the road, some people struggle with maneuvering, parking, steering, and at times, patience. Wether it be traffic, harsh weather conditions, potholes, or impatient drivers, something about this city landed it on the list of cities with the worst drivers in America.

According to a list compiled by Consumer Affairs, Detroit houses some of the worst drivers in the entire country. Detroit ranked 7th out of 20 cities with the worst drivers around. Other cities on the list included Rockford, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, St. Louis, Missouri, Memphis, Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee, and more!

Here is what Consumer Affairs had to say about compiling the data to discover the cities with the worst drivers in America:

"In this study, we examine a range of data points from the U.S. Department of Transportation, including the number of fatal crashes, the number of fatalities caused by bad driving, the number of fatalities due to driving under the influence and the prevalence of speeding in fatal accidents, to calculate a “crash score” and rank the cities with the worst drivers."

For a continued list of the cities with the worst drivers in the country visit consumeraffairs.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.