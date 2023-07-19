Mysterious 'Gooey Clumps' Are Washing Up Along Texas Beaches
By Logan DeLoye
July 19, 2023
Mysterious "gooey clumps" are washing up along the Texas coast, and this is certainly not the first time. According to KHOU11, these unusual objects are actually tar balls that form as a result of excess amounts of oil released into the ocean. Anyone walking along the beach within the last few weeks has been able to spot tar balls that range in size from a few millimeters to several meters wide.
Galveston Daily News mentioned that the tar balls begin as oil that is swept away into the Gulf. The oil bakes in the sun overtime and becomes the "asphalt-like balls" that we see lining the shores. Strong currents then pull the balls to beach areas where locals and tourists swim. Lifeguards have detailed a high frequency return of the tar balls at Galveston and Bolivar Peninsula beaches.
The Texas General Land Office is currently patrolling the coast to collect samples of the tar to determine exactly which "oil seep" it is coming from. Cleanup is not required until the tar "covers more than 1 percent of a square meter of beach."
So, what exactly should you do if your skin comes into contact with one of these tar blobs? Galveston News noted that you should not panic. You can simply clean the goo off of your skin with soap and water, and go about your day.