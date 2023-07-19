National Park Service Issues Warning After Second Woman Attacked By Bison

By Bill Galluccio

July 19, 2023

American Bison
Photo: Mark Newman / The Image Bank / Getty Images

The National Park Service is warning visitors to be careful around bison after two women were attacked within the last week. The first woman was attacked on July 15 at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.

The woman suffered severe injuries to her abdomen and foot. Officials said the incident remains under investigation, and the exact details about what led to the attack are unknown.

A few days later, a 47-year-old woman was gored by a bison while visiting Yellowstone National Park. The woman was walking through a field with a friend when they spotted a pair of bison. The two\ tried to run away, but the bison charged after them and attacked the woman, leaving her with severe injuries.

The National Park Service advised visitors to be cautious around the bison during their mating season, which runs from mid-July through August.

"Park staff would like to remind visitors that bison are large, powerful, and wild. They can turn quickly and can easily outrun humans. Bulls can be aggressive during the rutting season, mid-July through August. Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time."

Visitors are advised to stay at least 25 yards away from large animals such as bison and elk.

"Approaching bison threatens them, and they may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting," the park service noted. "These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent."

