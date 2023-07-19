Netflix Eliminates One Of Its Most Affordable Plans

Netflix recently eliminated one of its most affordable, ad-free plans for its U.S. and U.K. subscribers. According to KTLA, the company got rid of the $9.99 ad-free basic plan, making the $15.99 ad-free plan the next most affordable plan without ads. Subscribers who were already signed up for the $9.99 ad-free basic plan were not affected, but future subscribers will no longer have the option available. Netflix posted an update on their Plans and Pricing page outlining the elimination.

"The Basic plan is no longer available for new or rejoining members. If you are currently on the Basic plan, you can remain on this plan until you change plans or cancel your account. Depending on where you live, you may be charged taxes in addition to your subscription price."

The cheapest plan currently available through the popular streaming service is $6.99. Interested individuals will have to endure advertisements with the purchase of this plan, and do not have the option to add any additional member slots. Those looking to utilize features beyond both the ad, and ad-free standard plan can look into the premium plan. This plan costs $19.99 per month and offers multiple member slots without ads. Those currently subscribing to the newly eliminated plan will remain on the plan until they decide to change plans or cancel their account.

Netflix continues to monitor password sharing as current subscribers get used to the recent changes made to the plans.