PHOTO: Jets Share First Look Of Aaron Rodgers In New Uniform

The New York Jets shared the first look of quarterback Aaron Rodgers in his new uniform on their social media accounts Wednesday (July 19) to mark the beginning of training camp.

"This is not an AI-generated photo," the Jets tweeted with Rodgers in full pads and his No. 8 jersey.

Rodgers, who wore No. 12 during his entire 18-year career with the Green Bay Packers, switched to No. 8 -- the number he wore during his collegiate career at the University of California -- upon being acquired by the Jets, who retired No. 12 in honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath.