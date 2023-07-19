Relive 2023 Festival d'été de Québec

The 55th edition of the Festival d'Été de Québec (FEQ) in Quebec City was a spectacular 12-day celebration of music and culture. The festival transformed the picturesque city into a vibrant hub of musical diversity and artistic expression by closing off streets, setting up activations and stages.

From renowned international headliners including Foo Fighters, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, Lana Del Rey, Pitbull, and Weezer, to emerging local talent, the lineup catered to all musical tastes, ensuring an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all ages. The festival's enchanting venues, such as the iconic Plains of Abraham and historic Old Quebec, provided a magical backdrop for the performances.

Although some acts were canceled due to bad weather, the incredible FEQ team managed to add a 12th day so the show could go on for artists like Les Cowboys Fringants, Sara Dufour, and more.

FEQ's 55th anniversary was truly a testament to the enduring spirit of Quebec City, and we are already looking forward to the 56th, set to take place July 4-14.

Check out some of the photo highlights below!