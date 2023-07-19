Relive 2023 Festival d'été de Québec

By Rachel Kaplan

July 20, 2023

Photo: Stephane Bourgeois for FEQ/Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio/Stephane Bourgeois for FEQ

The 55th edition of the Festival d'Été de Québec (FEQ) in Quebec City was a spectacular 12-day celebration of music and culture. The festival transformed the picturesque city into a vibrant hub of musical diversity and artistic expression by closing off streets, setting up activations and stages.

From renowned international headliners including Foo Fighters, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, Lana Del Rey, Pitbull, and Weezer, to emerging local talent, the lineup catered to all musical tastes, ensuring an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all ages. The festival's enchanting venues, such as the iconic Plains of Abraham and historic Old Quebec, provided a magical backdrop for the performances.

Although some acts were canceled due to bad weather, the incredible FEQ team managed to add a 12th day so the show could go on for artists like Les Cowboys Fringants, Sara Dufour, and more.

FEQ's 55th anniversary was truly a testament to the enduring spirit of Quebec City, and we are already looking forward to the 56th, set to take place July 4-14.

Check out some of the photo highlights below!

1 of 63
Lana Del Rey
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
2 of 63
Lana Del Rey
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
3 of 63
Green Day
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
4 of 63
Green Day
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
5 of 63
Green Day
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
6 of 63
Green Day
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
7 of 63
Green Day
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
8 of 63
Fans
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
9 of 63
Pitbull
Photo: Stephane Bourgeois for FEQ
10 of 63
Pitbull
Photo: Stephane Bourgeois for FEQ
11 of 63
Foo Fighters
Photo: Sébastien Dion for FEQ
12 of 63
Foo Fighters
Photo: Sébastien Dion for FEQ
13 of 63
SYML
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
14 of 63
Fletcher
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
15 of 63
Fletcher
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
16 of 63
Fletcher
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
17 of 63
Fletcher
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
18 of 63
Fletcher
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
19 of 63
Isabella Lovestory
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
20 of 63
Isabella Lovestory
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
21 of 63
The Smile
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
22 of 63
The Smile
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
23 of 63
The Smile
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
24 of 63
The Smile
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
25 of 63
KOFFEE
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
26 of 63
KOFFEE
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
27 of 63
Fans
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
28 of 63
Weezer
Photo: Stephane Bourgeois for FEQ
29 of 63
Weezer
Photo: Stephane Bourgeois for FEQ
30 of 63
Weezer
Photo: Stephane Bourgeois for FEQ
31 of 63
Imagine Dragons
Photo: Stephane Bourgeois for FEQ
32 of 63
Imagine Dragons
Photo: Philippe Ruel for FEQ
33 of 63
Imagine Dragons
Photo: Philippe Ruel for FEQ
34 of 63
Imagine Dragons
Photo: Philippe Ruel for FEQ
35 of 63
Les Cowboys Fringants
Photo: Sébastien Dion for FEQ
36 of 63
Les Cowboys Fringants
Photo: Stephane Bourgeois for FEQ
37 of 63
Fans
Photo: Stephane Bourgeois for FEQ
38 of 63
Les Cowboys Fringants
Photo: Sébastien Dion for FEQ
39 of 63
Robert Charlebois
Photo: Sébastien Dion for FEQ
40 of 63
Photo: @rachel_kaplan
41 of 63
Photo: @rachel_kaplan
42 of 63
Bad Religion
Photo: Sébastien Dion for FEQ
43 of 63
Jonathan Roy
Photo: Stephane Bourgeois for FEQ
44 of 63
Les Hôtesse d'Hilaire
Photo: Sébastien Dion for FEQ
45 of 63
Illenium
Photo: Stephane Bourgeois for FEQ
46 of 63
Gryffin
47 of 63
Tom Cochrane
Photo: Sébastien Dion for FEQ
48 of 63
Lumière
Photo: Philippe Ruel for FEQ
49 of 63
Tank and the Bangas
Photo: Sébastien Dion for FEQ
50 of 63
Souldia
Photo: Stephane Bourgeois for FEQ
51 of 63
Souldia
Photo: Stephane Bourgeois for FEQ
52 of 63
Tenille Townes
Photo: Philippe Ruel for FEQ
53 of 63
Megan Moroney
Photo: Philippe Ruel for FEQ
54 of 63
Tyler Shaw
Photo: Sébastien Dion for FEQ
55 of 63
Stephen Sanchez
Photo: Philippe Ruel for FEQ
56 of 63
Stephen Sanchez
Photo: Philippe Ruel for FEW
57 of 63
Jessie Reyez
Photo: Philippe Ruel for FEQ
58 of 63
Jessie Reyez
Photo: Philippe Ruel for FEQ
59 of 63
Jessie Reyez
Photo: Philippe Ruel for FEQ
60 of 63
Dominique Fils-Aimé
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
61 of 63
Dominique Fils-Aimé
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
62 of 63
Grandson
Photo: Philippe Ruel for FEQ
63 of 63
Peanut Butter Sunday
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio

Find out more information about FEQ here.

