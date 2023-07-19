Snoop Dogg & E-40 Team Up In The Kitchen For 'Goon With The Spoon' Cookbook

“E-40 is my big homie, my brother, my mentor,” Snoop said in the book's foreword. “Watching him expand his love for food and cooking over the years to his many successful businesses is some boss-level shit. Which is why Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon had to be the next cookbook, ya dig?”



This will be Snoop Dogg's second cookbook, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen. It's the latest addition to his growing food empire. Snoop is currently working with Master P to get their Snoop Cereal in stories everywhere. The No Limit founder recently used Google's mix-up between him and Luther Vandross to promote the kid's cereal, which available online now.



Meanwhile, it's E-40's latest food venture following the launch of his Goon with a Spoon ice cream line. He recently released seven delicious flavors that are available in stores across the country.



Look out for Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon on November 14 from Chronicle Books.