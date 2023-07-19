Snoop Dogg & E-40 Team Up In The Kitchen For 'Goon With The Spoon' Cookbook
By Tony M. Centeno
July 20, 2023
Snoop Dogg and E-40 are taking their talents to the kitchen for their new cookbook.
According to a report People published on Tuesday, July 18, the Mount Westmore rappers have joined forces for their new cookbook Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with a Spoon. The cover of the cookbook features the Long Beach native and the Bay Area legend in a customized apron and chef's hat with his infamous Goon with a Spoon logo. Their joint cookbook is set to contain over 65 recipes that were inspired by the meals they enjoy, and both Snoop and E-40's music.
“E-40 is my big homie, my brother, my mentor,” Snoop said in the book's foreword. “Watching him expand his love for food and cooking over the years to his many successful businesses is some boss-level shit. Which is why Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon had to be the next cookbook, ya dig?”
This will be Snoop Dogg's second cookbook, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen. It's the latest addition to his growing food empire. Snoop is currently working with Master P to get their Snoop Cereal in stories everywhere. The No Limit founder recently used Google's mix-up between him and Luther Vandross to promote the kid's cereal, which available online now.
Meanwhile, it's E-40's latest food venture following the launch of his Goon with a Spoon ice cream line. He recently released seven delicious flavors that are available in stores across the country.
Look out for Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon on November 14 from Chronicle Books.