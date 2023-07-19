Timbaland & Nelly Furtado Excite Fans After They Reunite In The Studio

"I'm cooking," Timbaland said in his own post their video.



Timbaland and Nelly Furtado have made plenty of hits together in the past. After she worked with Timbo on a remix of her hit "Turn Off The Light" and Missy Elliott's "Get Ur Freak On," the Virginia native produced the majority of Furtado's 2006 album Loose. The 17-track project contains popular tracks like "Promiscuous," "Say It Right" and "No Hay Igual." Around the time the album was released, the duo performed "Promiscuous" on numerous stages around the world.



Since then, Nelly Furtado released three other albums including Mi Plan (2009), The Spirit Indestructible (2012) and The Ride (2017). Timbaland did not contribute to either of those projects, which makes their recent reunion that much sweeter. Their next batch of music will be the first formal offering in 17 years.



Check out more scenes from Timbaland and Nelly Furtado's reunion in the studio below.