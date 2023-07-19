Timbaland & Nelly Furtado Excite Fans After They Reunite In The Studio
By Tony M. Centeno
July 19, 2023
Timbaland and Nelly Furtado are together again in the studio, and the fans are here for it.
On Monday, July 17, the super producer uploaded a video and photos of himself lounging with the "Maneater" singer at a recording studio in Miami. The longtime collaborators were seen laughing with each other while on Nelly's Instagram Live. She began her IG Live session by informing fans that they are working on new music.
"We're about to make music but we wanted to like chill and let you guys in on the action," Nelly said while she sat next to Timbo.
"I'm cooking," Timbaland said in his own post their video.
Timbaland and Nelly Furtado have made plenty of hits together in the past. After she worked with Timbo on a remix of her hit "Turn Off The Light" and Missy Elliott's "Get Ur Freak On," the Virginia native produced the majority of Furtado's 2006 album Loose. The 17-track project contains popular tracks like "Promiscuous," "Say It Right" and "No Hay Igual." Around the time the album was released, the duo performed "Promiscuous" on numerous stages around the world.
Since then, Nelly Furtado released three other albums including Mi Plan (2009), The Spirit Indestructible (2012) and The Ride (2017). Timbaland did not contribute to either of those projects, which makes their recent reunion that much sweeter. Their next batch of music will be the first formal offering in 17 years.
Check out more scenes from Timbaland and Nelly Furtado's reunion in the studio below.