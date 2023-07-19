Truck Leaking Human Feces Causes Multi-Vehicle Crash

A truck leaking human feces caused multiple vehicles to crash on I-95 in Connecticut on Monday (July 17) night. The first vehicle to crash was a motorcycle. The 36-year-old driver lost control as he drove over the feces and fell off his bike.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Around the same time, a Toyota Avalon lost control and spun out of control, crashing into the concrete barrier. Then a Honda Civic LX rear-ended a Honda CR-V LX as they veered off the highway due to the slick road conditions. The driver of another Honda Civic also lost control and slammed into both concrete barriers as the car careened across the highway.

About 40 minutes later, a tractor-trailer lost control and slammed into another tractor-trailer, which then slammed into two parked police cars on the highway. The vehicles were unoccupied as the officers were assisting other motorists involved in crashes.

The driver of the leaking truck did not stop and continued to leak feces on the roadway. Witnesses said the truck belonged to H.I. Stone & Son, so officers contacted the company. They called the driver and told him to pull over until police arrived.

The driver, Shaky Steevenson Joseph, 34, was taken into custody and charged with 12 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, one count of reckless driving, and one count of operating a vehicle without a proper load cover. Authorities said that he knew the truck was leaking feces onto the road but continued to drive anyway.