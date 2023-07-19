Two California Cities Named Among Cities With The Worst drivers In America

Would you consider yourself to be a good driver? Despite having to pass a test to legally be allowed to operate a vehicle on the road, some people struggle with maneuvering, parking, steering, and at times, patience. Wether it be traffic, harsh weather conditions, potholes, or impatient drivers, something about this city landed it on the list of cities with the worst drivers in America.

According to a list compiled by Consumer Affairs, Victorville and Hesperia house some of the worst drivers in the entire country. Victorville ranked 8th and Hesperia ranked 9th out of 20 cities. Other cities on the list included Detroit, Michigan, Cleveland, Ohio, St. Louis, Missouri, Memphis, Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee, and more!

Here is what Consumer Affairs had to say about compiling the data to discover the cities with the worst drivers in America:

"In this study, we examine a range of data points from the U.S. Department of Transportation, including the number of fatal crashes, the number of fatalities caused by bad driving, the number of fatalities due to driving under the influence and the prevalence of speeding in fatal accidents, to calculate a “crash score” and rank the cities with the worst drivers."

For a continued list of the cities with the worst drivers in the country visit consumeraffairs.com.