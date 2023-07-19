Washington Restaurant Named One Of America's Best Seafood Joints

By Zuri Anderson

July 19, 2023

Oyster fritters, deep fried oysters, teishoku
Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing like enjoying freshly-caught oysters, shrimp fried to a crispy, golden brown, or salmon prepared by a professional chef. Americans don't have to look far for some delicious seafood either. There are plenty of restaurants serving these delectable proteins in both classic and inventive ways.

If you're hankering for some seafood, TastingTable found the top seafood restaurants in America. Their list includes under-the-radar establishments, award-winning restaurants, historic joints, and much more.

A Washington restaurant was featured on the list: The Walrus and the Carpenter! Here's why it was chosen:

"The food served here is more of the appetizer variety than full entrees. There are seven different varieties of oysters to choose from, so if you're looking to slurp a taste of the ocean out of the half-shell, you'll find yourself in luck. The uni-deviled eggs are extra rich and creamy, and the albacore crudo melts on your tongue. Finally, the foie gras mousse coats your mouth with an iron-rich flavor of the land that complements the flavors of the sea. Do yourself a favor and take a long look through the looking glass that The Walrus and the Carpenter offers. You're bound to love what you discover."

You can find this restaurant at 4743 Ballard Ave. NW in Seattle.

Check out the full list on tastingtable.com.

