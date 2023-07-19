WATCH: WWE Star Alexa Bliss, Ryan Cabrera Smash Guitar For Gender Reveal
By Jason Hall
July 19, 2023
WWE superstar Alexa Bliss and her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera announced the gender of their first child in a unique way.
Bliss shared a video on her Instagram account of Cabrera smashing a small, blue and pink guitar, which then emitted pink smoke through the air.
"BABY GIRL! thank you @entertainmenttonight !! Swipe to see us finding out at our first reveal! @ryancabrera," Bliss wrote in the caption of the post on Wednesday (July 19).
The couple announced they were expected their first child to be born in December 2023 in an Instagram post shared on May 30.
"The best moments in life are the completely unexpected Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!! @ryancabrera," Bliss tweeted.
Bliss and Cabrera began dating in February 2020, were engaged in November 2020 and married on April 9, 2022 in Palm Desert, California. The former multi-time women's champion has been absent from WWE programming since her Royal Rumble match against then-RAW women's champion Bianca Belair in January and denied reports that she was on a hiatus in a post shared in March, weeks before revealing she underwent a procedure to remove Basal cell carcinoma, which is both the most common form of skin cancer, as well as the most frequently occurring of all cancers.
Bliss, a former multi-sport athlete and Arnold Classic competitor, signed with WWE in May 2013 and was trained at the company's Performance Center, before emerging as a star for its then-developmental brand NXT.
Bliss was promoted to WWE's main roster in 2016 and remained a top villain during her early run, which included winning the RAW Women's Championship three times and the SmackDown Women's Championship two times between 2016-18.