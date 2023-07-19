WATCH: WWE Star Alexa Bliss, Ryan Cabrera Smash Guitar For Gender Reveal

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss and her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera announced the gender of their first child in a unique way.

Bliss shared a video on her Instagram account of Cabrera smashing a small, blue and pink guitar, which then emitted pink smoke through the air.

"BABY GIRL! 🩷🩷🩷 thank you @entertainmenttonight !! Swipe to see us finding out at our first reveal! 🩷🩷🩷🩷 @ryancabrera," Bliss wrote in the caption of the post on Wednesday (July 19).

The couple announced they were expected their first child to be born in December 2023 in an Instagram post shared on May 30.