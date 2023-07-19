YG, Saweetie & Tyga Announce Plans For Their 'Str8 To The Klub Tour'

This may be YG's second tour of the year following the conclusion of his "Red Cup Tour" in February, but it's Saweetie and Tyga's first headlining tour ever. The announcement comes shortly after YG and Tyga teamed up with Blxst for their new single "West Coast Weekend." As of this report, the song's music video has amassed over 5 million views. The tour also marks YG and Saweetie's first time touring together as a couple following reports that the rappers have been dating over the past few months.



Tickets for the "Str8 To The Klub Tour" go on sale this Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. on www.str8totheklub.com. Check out the full list of dates below.