YG, Saweetie & Tyga Announce Plans For Their 'Str8 To The Klub Tour'
By Tony M. Centeno
July 19, 2023
YG, Saweetie and Tyga are teaming up for a massive tour later this year.
On Tuesday, July 18, the West Coast artists and AEG announced the dates for their "Str8 To The Klub Tour." The lineup includes the three top-tier artists along with a crew of talented acts like Kamaiyah, Wallie The Sensai, and DJ Vision. The tour is scheduled to begin in Sacramento on September 21 and will hit up 14 other major cities like Las Vegas, Dallas and select cities in Canada. Their final show will go down at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on November 22.
This may be YG's second tour of the year following the conclusion of his "Red Cup Tour" in February, but it's Saweetie and Tyga's first headlining tour ever. The announcement comes shortly after YG and Tyga teamed up with Blxst for their new single "West Coast Weekend." As of this report, the song's music video has amassed over 5 million views. The tour also marks YG and Saweetie's first time touring together as a couple following reports that the rappers have been dating over the past few months.
Tickets for the "Str8 To The Klub Tour" go on sale this Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. on www.str8totheklub.com. Check out the full list of dates below.
YG, Saweetie & Tyga “Str8 To The Klub Tour” Dates
September 21, 2023 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
September 22, 2023 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
September 23, 2023 Las Vegas, NV Thomas & Mack Center
September 27, 2023 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
September 28, 2023 Tucson, AZ Tucson Arena
September 29, 2023 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena
October 4, 2023 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
October 5, 2023 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum
October 6, 2023 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum
October 7, 2023 Portland, OR Moda Center
October 10, 2023 Denver, CO Ball Arena
October 12, 2023 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum
October 14, 2023 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
November 22, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum