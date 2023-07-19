YG, Saweetie & Tyga Announce Plans For Their 'Str8 To The Klub Tour'

By Tony M. Centeno

July 19, 2023

YG, Saweetie & Tyga
Photo: Getty Images/Full Scope PR

YG, Saweetie and Tyga are teaming up for a massive tour later this year.

On Tuesday, July 18, the West Coast artists and AEG announced the dates for their "Str8 To The Klub Tour." The lineup includes the three top-tier artists along with a crew of talented acts like Kamaiyah, Wallie The Sensai, and DJ Vision. The tour is scheduled to begin in Sacramento on September 21 and will hit up 14 other major cities like Las Vegas, Dallas and select cities in Canada. Their final show will go down at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on November 22.

This may be YG's second tour of the year following the conclusion of his "Red Cup Tour" in February, but it's Saweetie and Tyga's first headlining tour ever. The announcement comes shortly after YG and Tyga teamed up with Blxst for their new single "West Coast Weekend." As of this report, the song's music video has amassed over 5 million views. The tour also marks YG and Saweetie's first time touring together as a couple following reports that the rappers have been dating over the past few months.

Tickets for the "Str8 To The Klub Tour" go on sale this Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. on www.str8totheklub.com. Check out the full list of dates below.

YG, Saweetie & Tyga “Str8 To The Klub Tour” Dates

September 21, 2023 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

September 22, 2023 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

September 23, 2023 Las Vegas, NV Thomas & Mack Center

September 27, 2023 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

September 28, 2023 Tucson, AZ Tucson Arena

September 29, 2023 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

October 4, 2023 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

October 5, 2023 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

October 6, 2023 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

October 7, 2023 Portland, OR Moda Center

October 10, 2023 Denver, CO Ball Arena

October 12, 2023 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum

October 14, 2023 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

November 22, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.