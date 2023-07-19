Yo Gotti & First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Bond Over Soccer At The White House
By Tony M. Centeno
July 19, 2023
Yo Gotti got a chance to chop it up with the First Lady of the United States during his recent visit to the White House.
On Monday, July 17, the CMG boss was in Washington, D.C. to host a special Major League Soccer Youth Clinic alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and MLS Commissioner Don Garber. In videos that were posted to social media, you can see Gotti shake hands with the FLOTUS just seconds after she made her way onto the field. Later on, they spoke about Gotti's kids and their passion for soccer as they kicked the ball around on the White House lawn.
Yo Gotti became the co-owner of DC United back in 2021 along with owners Jake Silverstein, Adam Gerry, and Joe Mamo. When the ink dried on the deal, Gotti explained that his son introduced him to the game.
“I was introduced to the game by my son and watched how quickly it has grown in our country, so I’m honored to join the D.C. United ownership group,” Yo Gotti said in a statement. “I’ve long admired Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan’s ambition and entrepreneurship and look forward to collaborating with them – and the entire ownership group – to further elevate D.C. United’s commitment to connecting soccer, entertainment, community, and culture. Together, we’re going to enhance fan experience and bring new and exciting events to Audi Field.”
The Memphis native is set to appear in the broadcast booth at the MLS All-Star game tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST. Check more more scenes from his time at the White House below.
