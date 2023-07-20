$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Ohio: See If You Won

Playing the lottery is always a gamble, but sometimes your luck can pay off with a nice prize. Prizes can range anywhere from enough money to cover dinner and a movie to an amount that can change the rest of your life. While the latter is harder to come by, plenty of players still manage to win a life-changing sum. If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Ohio, you may want to check your numbers now as one lucky winner matched enough numbers in Wednesday's (July 19) Powerball drawing to win a $1 million prize.

A lucky Powerball ticket sold in Ohio was one of several tickets that won $1 million during Wednesday night's drawing after matching five of the numbers called. Dozens of other tickets purchased several other states around the country also matched five numbers to score $1 million prizes, according to the Powerball website.

If you think you may have purchased the ticket, now's the time to check to see if you won. These are the lucky numbers that helped the to-be-determined winner score their huge prize:

Numbers: 7 - 10 - 11 - 13 - 24

Powerball: 24

Power Play: 2x

One lucky winner in California managed to hit the jackpot during Wednesday's drawing, scoring the entire $1.08 billion jackpot for themselves. The drawing was one of the largest in U.S. history.