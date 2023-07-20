$2 Million Powerball Ticket, 4 $1 Million Tickets Sold In Florida

History was made Wednesday night (July 20) when someone won the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot. They're not the only ones who take home millions of dollars -- five Floridians won at least $1 million during the historic drawing.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were: 7, 10, 11, 13, 24, and Powerball 24. According to the California Lottery, the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles. It's the third-largest jackpot to be paid out in the game's history, Powerball stated in a news release.

Three $2 million winning tickets were sold in the country. The Florida Lottery said one of them was purchased from a Publix located at 101 N. Blairstone Road in Tallahassee. The other two were sold in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, according to officials.

Four $1 million Powerball tickets were sold at these Florida stores:

Smile Food Mart, 7502 US Hwy. 19 North in New Port Richey

Publix, 2135 Everglades Lane in The Villages

Winn Dixie, 1339 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park

Amoco, 9045 20th St. in Vero Beach

The $1.08 billion Powerball winner will have the choice between annual payments of the jackpot or a lump sum payment of $558.1 million. Both of these options are before taxes.