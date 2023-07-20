$2 Million Powerball Ticket, 4 $1 Million Tickets Sold In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
July 20, 2023
History was made Wednesday night (July 20) when someone won the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot. They're not the only ones who take home millions of dollars -- five Floridians won at least $1 million during the historic drawing.
The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were: 7, 10, 11, 13, 24, and Powerball 24. According to the California Lottery, the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles. It's the third-largest jackpot to be paid out in the game's history, Powerball stated in a news release.
Three $2 million winning tickets were sold in the country. The Florida Lottery said one of them was purchased from a Publix located at 101 N. Blairstone Road in Tallahassee. The other two were sold in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, according to officials.
Four $1 million Powerball tickets were sold at these Florida stores:
- Smile Food Mart, 7502 US Hwy. 19 North in New Port Richey
- Publix, 2135 Everglades Lane in The Villages
- Winn Dixie, 1339 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park
- Amoco, 9045 20th St. in Vero Beach
The $1.08 billion Powerball winner will have the choice between annual payments of the jackpot or a lump sum payment of $558.1 million. Both of these options are before taxes.