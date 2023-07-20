Bus Monitor Charged After Girl, 6, With Special Needs Died On School Bus

A bus monitor in New Jersey is facing several charges following the death of a six-year-old girl with special needs on a school bus. Authorities said that the young girl, Fajir Williams, required a wheelchair and needed assistance getting on and off the bus.

Amanda Davila was assigned as the bus monitor on Monday (July 17) and helped load the wheelchair onto the bus and secure it in the back.

During the bus ride from Williams' home to the summer school program in Franklin Township, the bus hit several bumps, which caused her to slump in her wheelchair. As a result, the four-point harness that secured her in the seat tightened around her neck and blocked her airway.

Officials said that instead of monitoring the bus, Davila was sitting in front using her cell phone with her earbuds in both ears, in violation of policies and procedures.

When the bus arrived at the school, Williams was unresponsive. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Davila was taken into custody and is facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.