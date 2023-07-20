DJ Khaled Brings Out All The Stars For His Inaugural Golf Classic
By Tony M. Centeno
July 21, 2023
DJ Khaled had key players in his hometown and the biggest artists in the music industry behind him as he hosted his inaugural golf tournament.
On Thursday, July 20, Khaled's We The Best Foundation and Jordan Brand hosted its first ever Golf Classic at the Miami Beach Golf Club. The event kicked off with a special address from Khaled himself as he welcomed his all-star competitors including Diddy, The-Dream, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Timbaland, Ja Rule, Scarface and more before they competed for the top prize.
“Just to be out on the golf course with close friends and family of mine is a blessing," DJ Khaled said before the event. "Giving back makes it even better. I can’t wait to see you all at the first-ever We The Best Foundation Golf Classic. We’re starting something very special here while introducing the sport of golf to a wider community.”
In addition to hosting the tournament, the We The Best Foundation teamed up with Snipes to donate $10,000 to the Circle of Brotherhood and $20,000 to Fore Life, Inc. The Florida-based non-profit organization that uses "the game of golf and its character building skills to empower vulnerable youth to help them survive and succeed," according to its website.
"This is why we go golfing," said Aneesha Saleem, head of the We The Best Foundation. "It's to support underserved communities and incredible community partners like Fore Life, Inc and the Circle of Brotherhood, who were able to bless earlier today. They are our official 2023 We The Best Foundation Golf Classic beneficiaries and we're just looking forward to growing this even more."
Throughout the tournament, participants got to sink some hole-in-ones while surrounded by several activations by Def Jam Recordings, Gatorade, Grips On The Go and more. Bun B pulled up to the function with his Trill Burgers and set up shop right on the green.
At the end of the tournament, the winners were announced during a special ceremony. Moments before the winners were revealed, Swizz Beatz took over the DJ booth to entertain the crowd with some new music. Everyone in the room went wild when they heard Swizzy rap fresh bars over a powerful instrumental. He also shared previews of unreleased collaborations with Meek Mill, Fabolous and Burna Boy. After a surprise performance from King Combs, the winners were presented with massive trophies. Khaled's team, which consisted of The-Dream, Michael Block and Bubba Watson, took first place.
Check out more scenes from DJ Khaled's We The Best Foundation and Jordan Brand's Golf Classic below.