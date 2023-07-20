DJ Khaled Brings Out All The Stars For His Inaugural Golf Classic

“Just to be out on the golf course with close friends and family of mine is a blessing," DJ Khaled said before the event. "Giving back makes it even better. I can’t wait to see you all at the first-ever We The Best Foundation Golf Classic. We’re starting something very special here while introducing the sport of golf to a wider community.”



In addition to hosting the tournament, the We The Best Foundation teamed up with Snipes to donate $10,000 to the Circle of Brotherhood and $20,000 to Fore Life, Inc. The Florida-based non-profit organization that uses "the game of golf and its character building skills to empower vulnerable youth to help them survive and succeed," according to its website.



"This is why we go golfing," said Aneesha Saleem, head of the We The Best Foundation. "It's to support underserved communities and incredible community partners like Fore Life, Inc and the Circle of Brotherhood, who were able to bless earlier today. They are our official 2023 We The Best Foundation Golf Classic beneficiaries and we're just looking forward to growing this even more."



Throughout the tournament, participants got to sink some hole-in-ones while surrounded by several activations by Def Jam Recordings, Gatorade, Grips On The Go and more. Bun B pulled up to the function with his Trill Burgers and set up shop right on the green.