Ex-Eagles Player Says 'Obnoxious' Fans Are Worst Things About Philadelphia

Newly acquired Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson shared some disparaging words about his former team's fanbase.

Gardner-Johnson, who spent the 2022 season with the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, said he can't stand" the team's fanbase when asked to reveal his favorite and least favorite things about his lone season with the franchise during a Twitch live stream Wednesday (July 19) night.

“My least favorite thing is the people,” Gardner-Johnson said. “They’re f–king obnoxious, I f–king can’t stand the f–kers.”

Gardner-Johnson went on to say his favorite thing about playing in Philadelphia was the cold weather.

(WARNING: The video below contains foul language).