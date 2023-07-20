G Herbo Faces Up To 20 Years After Accepting Plea Deal In Fraud Case

By Tony M. Centeno

July 20, 2023

G Herbo
Photo: Getty Images

G Herbo has reportedly agreed to plead guilty to federal fraud charges.

According to a report the Chicago Tribune published on Wednesday, July 19, the Chicago rapper accepted a plea deal after he was charged with wire fraud and lying to federal agents after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in Massachusetts in 2020. Herbo, born Herbert Wright, is accused of using stolen identities to pay for private jets, a villa in Jamaica, and “designer puppies" amounting to at least $1.5 million. The “Chiraq” artist is now awaiting his sentence. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Herbo and five others were indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He earned an extra charge for making false statements after he reportedly lied to U.S. Secret Service agents in 2021 about his ties to promoter and co-defendant Antonio Strong. The exact details of his plea deal were discussed during a hearing at a Massachusetts courtroom. The charges were filed in Massachusetts because of the one the private airliners is based there.

“Wright used the proceeds of these frauds to travel to various concert venues and to advance his career by posting photographs and/or videos of himself on the private jets, in the exotic cars, and at the Jamaican villa,” the plea agreement says. “In addition, Wright helped Strong obtain designer puppies from a business by falsely representing to the business that Wright was the actual purchaser of the puppies and by concealing Strong’s actual identity from the business.”

The plea agreement was reportedly in the works for the past few months. As part of the deal, G Herbo has to pay $140,000 in restitution to the alleged victims, including $10,458 to Michigan’s Woof Woof Puppies for the puppies that were purchased. Once a judge approves the deal, Herbo is expected to formally submit his plea at the end of the month.

Despite the plea deal, G Herbo asserts that he never received "anything of value" from Strong. He denied the allegations in his 2020 song "Statement."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.