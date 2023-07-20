G Herbo Faces Up To 20 Years After Accepting Plea Deal In Fraud Case

Herbo and five others were indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He earned an extra charge for making false statements after he reportedly lied to U.S. Secret Service agents in 2021 about his ties to promoter and co-defendant Antonio Strong. The exact details of his plea deal were discussed during a hearing at a Massachusetts courtroom. The charges were filed in Massachusetts because of the one the private airliners is based there.



“Wright used the proceeds of these frauds to travel to various concert venues and to advance his career by posting photographs and/or videos of himself on the private jets, in the exotic cars, and at the Jamaican villa,” the plea agreement says. “In addition, Wright helped Strong obtain designer puppies from a business by falsely representing to the business that Wright was the actual purchaser of the puppies and by concealing Strong’s actual identity from the business.”



The plea agreement was reportedly in the works for the past few months. As part of the deal, G Herbo has to pay $140,000 in restitution to the alleged victims, including $10,458 to Michigan’s Woof Woof Puppies for the puppies that were purchased. Once a judge approves the deal, Herbo is expected to formally submit his plea at the end of the month.



Despite the plea deal, G Herbo asserts that he never received "anything of value" from Strong. He denied the allegations in his 2020 song "Statement."

