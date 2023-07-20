Georgia Destination Named One Of The South's Most Under-The-Radar Beaches

By Sarah Tate

July 20, 2023

Photo: gradyreese | iStock | Getty Images

Anyone who has traveled along the Georgia coast knows that there some beautiful beaches that are perfect for either a day trip to the coast or an extended vacation for the summer. One of those beaches was recently recognized as being one of the most under-the-radar spots around.

Southern Living searched around the South to find the best, most under-the-radar beaches in the region. While several of the beaches can be found in sunny destinations like Florida, one spot in Georgia snagged a spot on the list. According to the site:

"Like every seashell picked up on your lazy walk down the shoreline, every Southern beach is a little bit different — and has something that makes it special."

According to the list, Cumberland Island, along the southern coast of Georgia, is one of the most under-the-radar beaches in the South. This beautiful beach is secluded and away from the busy crowds of spots like Tybee Island, offering a truly relaxing and quiet spot to enjoy the soothing sounds of the ocean as you soak up the sun.

Here's what Southern Living had to say:

"This quiet, undeveloped beach sits just off the southern end of Georgia's 100-mile coastline. Cumberland Island is under control of the National Park Service, but you can still stay at the magnificent Greyfield Inn, a refurbished mansion on the island that was built by the Carnegie family over 100 years ago. (In fact, it's still owned and managed by members of the Carnegie family.) Otherwise, a ferry either from nearby St. Mary's or Fernandina Beach will get you there for a daytrip."

Check out the full list at Southern Living to see more of the most under-the-radar beaches in the South.

