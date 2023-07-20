Jamie Lynn Spears Opens Up About Auditioning For 'Twilight'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Jamie Lynn Spears has revealed that she auditioned for one of the biggest films of the late 2000s. During a recent interview with Variety, the Zoey 101 star opened up about a role that she "really wanted."
"I did read for Twilight," she revealed. "This was before vampires had really made their mark. Now we all love to watch stories about vampires, but I literally was like, “Vampires? Are you kidding me?” I remember reading it and going, “Who is going to watch these vampires?” Boy, was I wrong."
While Twilight didn't work out for Spears, she was already a household name for kids thanks to the hit Nickelodeon show Zoey 101, which she starred in from 2005 to 2008. It was recently revealed that the cast would reunite for a movie on Paramount Plus called Zoey 102. The film will premiere on the streaming service on July 27th.
Spears isn't the only celebrity to have vied for a role in the Twilight films. Last year, it was revealed that Taylor Swift had asked for a cameo in one of the films but was turned down.
In an episode of The Twilight Effect podcast hosted by Ashley Green, who played Alice Cullen in the now-infamous Twilight Saga, the director of New Moon, Chris Weitz, shared, "Actually, Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and he said, 'Taylor would like to be in this movie. She will be someone at the cafeteria or the diner or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie.'" Weitz ultimately turned down Swift's request because he thought 'the moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, like, for about five minutes nobody is going to be able to process anything."