Marlins Third Base Coach Jody Reed Gets Struck By Foul Ball, Suffers Injury

Miami Marlins third base coach Jody Reed suffered a broken leg after being struck by a foul ball during the team's 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium Wednesday (July 19) night, USA TODAY reports.

The accident took place during the top of the third inning when Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez hit a line drive that drilled Reed's lower right leg, which Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said resulted in a leg fracture, according to X-rays conducted on the 60-year-old former Major League Baseball player.

“I’m pretty sure he broke his leg,” Schumaker said during his post-game press conference via Bally Sports. "He had X-rays and the doctor said it was broke, so we’ll see how long he’s out for, unfortunately."