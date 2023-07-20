Marlins Third Base Coach Jody Reed Gets Struck By Foul Ball, Suffers Injury
By Jason Hall
July 20, 2023
Miami Marlins third base coach Jody Reed suffered a broken leg after being struck by a foul ball during the team's 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium Wednesday (July 19) night, USA TODAY reports.
The accident took place during the top of the third inning when Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez hit a line drive that drilled Reed's lower right leg, which Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said resulted in a leg fracture, according to X-rays conducted on the 60-year-old former Major League Baseball player.
“I’m pretty sure he broke his leg,” Schumaker said during his post-game press conference via Bally Sports. "He had X-rays and the doctor said it was broke, so we’ll see how long he’s out for, unfortunately."
"That was a frustrating road trip. No doubt about it...— Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) July 19, 2023
...Some guys are frustrated in there. I'm frustrated. I made mistakes...
I don't think there's any panic in there."
Skip Schumaker speaks after the Marlins drop their 6th straight game to start the 2nd half... 🔊 pic.twitter.com/hpmJdJ3vUO
Schumaker said the team hasn't yet determined when Reed will be available. Marlins quality control coach Griffin Benedict took over as third base coach in Reed's absence Wednesday night.
Reed was a second baseman and shortstop for five MLB teams during his 11-year MLB career, hitting for a .270 career batting average with 27 home runs and 392 RBIs. The 60-year-old had previously worked as a manager in the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers' farm systems before joining the Marlins this past offseason.
Reed's injury came among continued struggles for the Marlins, who have now lost six consecutive games since returning from the All-Star break.
"It was a frustrating road trip. No doubt about it. That's not what we envisioned when we came back," Schumaker said via USA TODAY.