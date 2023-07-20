NFL Owners Unanimously Approve Sale Of Washington Commanders

The NFL owners unanimously approved the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders to a group led by billionaire and Maryland native Josh Harris on Thursday (July 20), the league announced in a news release.

“Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.

“I met Josh several years ago, prior to his acquisition of an interest in the Steelers and have been fortunate to get to know him better over the past few months. I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also to running an organization that everyone will be proud of -- and to making positive contributions in the community."

The NFL also confirmed that Dan Snyder will pay $60 million to the NFL after an investigation by former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White confirmed allegations of misconduct and financial improprieties made by former employees during his tenure as team owner.

Snyder and his wife, Tanya, officially entered an agreement to sell the Washington Commanders to Harris and his contingency for a league-record $6.05 billion on May 12, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported at the time.