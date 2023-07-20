Ohio City Has Some Of The Worst Drivers In America: Report

By Sarah Tate

July 20, 2023

Photo: praetorianphoto | E+ | Getty Images

Bad news for drivers in Ohio. One city in the Buckeye State ranked among cities with the worst drivers in the country.

Using 2021 data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, including the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System, Consumer Affairs released a list of the American cities with the worst drivers. The worst city overall was Memphis, which reported 203 fatal crashes, more than any other city. Additionally, there were 238 total car crash fatalities and 55 pedestrian fatalities.

The methodology analyzed "crash scores" of fatalities and fatal crashes from "bad driving," which includes examples like aggressive and careless driving, operator inexperience, making an improper turn, failure to yield and operating the vehicle in an erratic, reckless or negligent manner, among others.

According to the report, Cleveland reported, each per 100,000 population, 12.0 fatal crashes caused by bad driving, 7.3 fatalities linked to a positive BAC, 8.3 speeding fatalities and 19.8 total car crash fatalities.

These are the Top 5 cities with the worst drivers.

  1. Memphis, Tennessee
  2. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  3. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  4. Macon, Georgia
  5. St. Louis, Missouri

Check out the full report at consumeraffairs.com to read up on the U.S. cities with the worst drivers.

