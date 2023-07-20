Family-Owned Shop Named Colorado's Best Grocery Store

Grocery stores serve a vital role in society. Providing essential foods and other necessities, these stores can also facilitate community gatherings. They also have plenty of charm and gimmicks that make them a mainstay in their neighborhoods. On top of that, they may provide unique offerings, local items, and other products you won't find at national retailers.

If you're curious about these humble stores, LoveFood found every state's best independent grocery store. As the name of the list implies, it's dedicated to the stores and shops serving their communities despite the prevalence of supermarkets. Delis, meat markets, family-owned shops, and many types of stores are featured on the list.

According to writers, Edwards Right Price Market was named Colorado's best grocery store! Here's why:

"A fourth-generation family business, Edwards Right Price Market is loved by all. The shop has a fantastic meat counter with ready-to-cook options such as bacon-wrapped chicken and marinated pork, a deli, bakery, locally grown fruit and vegetables, and a fabulous florist. Handily, the store is open seven days a week."