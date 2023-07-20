Family-Owned Shop Named Colorado's Best Grocery Store

By Zuri Anderson

July 20, 2023

Fathers Grocery Shopping
Photo: Jacob Fergus / Moment / Getty Images

Grocery stores serve a vital role in society. Providing essential foods and other necessities, these stores can also facilitate community gatherings. They also have plenty of charm and gimmicks that make them a mainstay in their neighborhoods. On top of that, they may provide unique offerings, local items, and other products you won't find at national retailers.

If you're curious about these humble stores, LoveFood found every state's best independent grocery store. As the name of the list implies, it's dedicated to the stores and shops serving their communities despite the prevalence of supermarkets. Delis, meat markets, family-owned shops, and many types of stores are featured on the list.

According to writers, Edwards Right Price Market was named Colorado's best grocery store! Here's why:

"A fourth-generation family business, Edwards Right Price Market is loved by all. The shop has a fantastic meat counter with ready-to-cook options such as bacon-wrapped chicken and marinated pork, a deli, bakery, locally grown fruit and vegetables, and a fabulous florist. Handily, the store is open seven days a week."

Look what just arrived. Get them first at Edwards’s. First of the year Colorado Cherries fresh from Nolan Orchards in Palisade

Posted by Edwards Right Price Market on Thursday, June 22, 2023

You can find this store at 1201 East Platte Ave. in Fort Morgan.

Visit lovefood.com for a continued list of every state's top independent grocery store.

