Quirky Shop Named Florida's Best Grocery Store

Grocery stores serve a vital role in society. Providing essential foods and other necessities, these stores can also facilitate community gatherings. They also have plenty of charm and gimmicks that make them a mainstay in their neighborhoods. On top of that, they may provide unique offerings, local items, and other products you won't find at national retailers.

If you're curious about these humble stores, LoveFood found every state's best independent grocery store. As the name of the list implies, it's dedicated to the stores and shops serving their communities despite the prevalence of supermarkets. Delis, meat markets, family-owned shops, and many types of stores are featured on the list.

According to writers, Duckweed Urban Grocery was named Florida's best grocery store! Here's why:

"Customers love this small, quirky grocery store for its cute size and the many handy products it stocks. You can get pet food, fresh produce, dry and canned goods, alcohol, cold drinks, ready-to-eat food and delicious gourmet chocolates here."