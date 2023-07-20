Taylor Lautner & His Wife Open Up About Friendship With His Ex Taylor Swift

Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor, have opened up about their friendship with Taylor Swift. On a recent episode of their podcast The Squeeze, the Twilight star talked about how it was introducing his wife to his ex-girlfriend. Swift and Lautner briefly dated back in 2009 and her Speak Now song "Back to December" is rumored to be about their breakup.

“It was great," Taylor said of meeting Swift per Billboard. "I know on paper it sounds like a tough situation, but I not once was ever worried about it.” Lautner added that his wife also happens to be the "coolest, chillest person ever" and is a Swiftie, herself, calling her a "die-hard fan of that person."

Lautner and Swift recently reunited on the set of the "I Can See You (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" music video which starred the actor, as well as Joey King and Presley Cash.