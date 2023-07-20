Taylor Lautner & His Wife Open Up About Friendship With His Ex Taylor Swift

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 20, 2023

Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor, have opened up about their friendship with Taylor Swift. On a recent episode of their podcast The Squeeze, the Twilight star talked about how it was introducing his wife to his ex-girlfriend. Swift and Lautner briefly dated back in 2009 and her Speak Now song "Back to December" is rumored to be about their breakup.

“It was great," Taylor said of meeting Swift per Billboard. "I know on paper it sounds like a tough situation, but I not once was ever worried about it.” Lautner added that his wife also happens to be the "coolest, chillest person ever" and is a Swiftie, herself, calling her a "die-hard fan of that person."

Lautner and Swift recently reunited on the set of the "I Can See You (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" music video which starred the actor, as well as Joey King and Presley Cash.

The surprise music video came out shortly after Speak Now (Taylor's Version) dropped on Friday, July 7th. That same night, Swift brought out the stars of the video onstage during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri.

On the podcast, Tay and Tay went on to discuss working with Swift on the video. "We’ve known how freaking awesome the video is for a while now, so it was just stoked for everybody to see it and just see the genius of blonde girl Taylor because she is truly unbelievable. She can do it all,” Taylor said. “Honestly, the most impressive thing about her is that she is such a genius and she does do it all but you would never think so just talking to her. She’s the most humble person I’ve ever encountered.”

