Teen Mom Used Fake Hitman Website To Place Hit On 3-Year-Old Son

A teenage mother is accused of using a fake hitman website to place a hit on her 3-year-old son.

Jazmin Paez, 18, of Miami, was charged with soliciting murder and unlawful use of a communications device, according to court documents obtained by NBC 6 Miami. Robert Innes, who owns the domain RentAHitman.com, which was previously a cybersecurity company, told the news station that he receives hundreds of similar requests daily, many of which are fake, but specifically noticed the incident involving Paez, who sent photos of the boy and his exact expected location.

"The ability to research names and addresses and verify the intended target lived in a particular address. That to me is a red flag. If that information is corroborated, to me that is something that needs to be looked at and that’s why I referred it, “ Innes said.

Innes said he contacted the Miami-Dade Police Department multiple times regarding the incident involving Paez, but the department kept referring him to CrimeStoppers and threatened to send a case-and-desist letter if he kept calling in an email. Paez was arrested on Tuesday (July 18), given a $15,000 bond and ordered to stay away from the 3-year-old, who is said to be safe and with other relatives, family members told NBC 6 Miami.