Tennessee City Has The Worst Drivers In America: Report

Bad news for drivers in Tennessee. One city in the Volunteer State ranked as the city with the worst drivers in the country.

Using 2021 data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, including the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System, Consumer Affairs released a list of the American cities with the worst drivers. The methodology analyzed "crash scores" of fatalities and fatal crashes from "bad driving," which includes examples like aggressive and careless driving, operator inexperience, making an improper turn, failure to yield and operating the vehicle in an erratic, reckless or negligent manner, among others.

According to the report, Memphis reported 203 fatal crashes, more than any other city in the country, and 32.3 fatal crashes caused by bad driving per 100,000 population. There were 238 total car crash fatalities and a total of 55 pedestrian fatalities. Of the fatal accidents, 20.1% were linked to speeding while 8.8 fatalities per 100,000 population were linked to a positive BAC.

These are the Top 5 cities with the worst drivers.

Memphis, Tennessee Baton Rouge, Louisiana Albuquerque, New Mexico Macon, Georgia St. Louis, Missouri

Check out the full report at consumeraffairs.com to read up on the U.S. cities with the worst drivers.