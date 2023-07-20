Tesla Recalls Nearly 16,000 Vehicles Due To Seat Belt Issue

Tesla announced a recall of nearly 16,000 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to an issue with the seat belts. The automaker said that the front-row seat belts may not be properly connected and could detach during a crash.

Tesla said that the issue stems from another repair, which required technicians to disconnect the seat belt from its pretensioner anchor.

Owners can bring their vehicles to the dealer, where technicians will ensure the seat belt is connected correctly to the pretensioner. If the seat belt cannot be reattached, the entire seat belt assembly will be replaced.

Tesla said it has received 12 warrant claims over the issue. The company there have been no reports of injuries or deaths due to the problem.

Tesla is also recalling over 1,300 2023 Model S, Model X, and Model Y vehicles due to an issue with the forward-facing camera. The car company said that the cameras may not be aligned properly, which can prevent active safety features, such as automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, and lane keeping assist, from working.

Owners can bring their vehicles to the dealership, where technicians will adjust and recalibrate the cameras.