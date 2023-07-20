Tesla Recalls Nearly 16,000 Vehicles Due To Seat Belt Issue

By Bill Galluccio

July 20, 2023

Tesla Offers Charging Stations On German Highways
Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Tesla announced a recall of nearly 16,000 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to an issue with the seat belts. The automaker said that the front-row seat belts may not be properly connected and could detach during a crash.

Tesla said that the issue stems from another repair, which required technicians to disconnect the seat belt from its pretensioner anchor.

Owners can bring their vehicles to the dealer, where technicians will ensure the seat belt is connected correctly to the pretensioner. If the seat belt cannot be reattached, the entire seat belt assembly will be replaced.

Tesla said it has received 12 warrant claims over the issue. The company there have been no reports of injuries or deaths due to the problem.

Tesla is also recalling over 1,300 2023 Model S, Model X, and Model Y vehicles due to an issue with the forward-facing camera. The car company said that the cameras may not be aligned properly, which can prevent active safety features, such as automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, and lane keeping assist, from working.

Owners can bring their vehicles to the dealership, where technicians will adjust and recalibrate the cameras.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.