You can never go wrong with a giant plate of spaghetti noodles topped with delicious marinara and parmesan next to a side of warm, flaky bread and a leafy, green salad. Italian restaurants are known for crafting tasty pasta dishes, pizzas, and gelato flavors that fill your stomach and exceed your wildest foodie dreams. Some establishments even offer vegan and gluten free options for patrons with specific dietary restrictions. One California restaurant in particular is known far and wide for serving the best Italian-inspired food around, and customers can't stop raving about it.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best Italian restaurant in all of California is Tiramisu Trattoria located in La Mesa. This one-of-a-kind restaurant is known for its classic Italian-style atmosphere, pizza margherita, and lasagna among other beloved dishes.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best Italian restaurant in California:

"With a fun, casual atmosphere beloved by locals and visitors alike, Tiramisu Trattoria features a classic Italian menu, like lasagna bolognese, pizza margherita and, of course, tiramisu. If you’re feeling particularly hungry, try the three-course prix fixe menu."

For a continued list of the best Italian restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.