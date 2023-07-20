You can never go wrong with a giant plate of spaghetti noodles topped with delicious marinara and parmesan next to a side of warm, flaky bread and a leafy, green salad. Italian restaurants are known for crafting tasty pasta dishes, pizzas, and gelato flavors that fill your stomach and exceed your wildest foodie dreams. Some establishments even offer vegan and gluten free options for patrons with specific dietary restrictions. One Michigan restaurant in particular is known far and wide for serving the best Italian-inspired food around, and customers can't stop raving about it.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best Italian restaurant in all of Michigan is Cantoro Trattoria located in Plymouth. This restaurant is known for its "fully stocked Italian market" among other delectable meal options.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best Italian restaurant in Michigan:

"Not only does Cantoro offer an authentic Italian dining experience, it’s also a fully stocked Italian market. Enjoy a meal in the dining room, and then pick up the ingredients you need to re-create your meal in the market (the menus tell you exactly which ingredients they used)."

For a continued list of the best Italian restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.