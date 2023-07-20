You can never go wrong with a giant plate of spaghetti noodles topped with delicious marinara and parmesan next to a side of warm, flaky bread and a leafy, green salad. Italian restaurants are known for crafting tasty pasta dishes, pizzas, and gelato flavors that fill your stomach and exceed your wildest foodie dreams. Some establishments even offer vegan and gluten free options for patrons with specific dietary restrictions. One Minnesota restaurant in particular is known far and wide for serving the best Italian-inspired food around, and customers can't stop raving about it.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best Italian restaurant in all of Minnesota is Bar La Grassa located in Minneapolis. This one-of-a-kind restaurant is known for its "fun atmosphere" and excellent "lobster bruschetta" among other delectable menu items.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best Italian restaurant in Minnesota:

"Perfect for date nights, special occasions or business meetings, Bar La Grassa features a fun atmosphere and unique menu. Give the soft egg and lobster bruschetta a try. You can even sit at the pasta bar to see the chefs at work."

For a continued list of the best Italian restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.