You can never go wrong with a giant plate of spaghetti noodles topped with delicious marinara and parmesan next to a side of warm, flaky bread and a leafy, green salad. Italian restaurants are known for crafting tasty pasta dishes, pizzas, and gelato flavors that fill your stomach and exceed your wildest foodie dreams. Some establishments even offer vegan and gluten free options for patrons with specific dietary restrictions. One Nebraska restaurant in particular is known far and wide for serving the best Italian-inspired food around, and customers can't stop raving about it.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best Italian restaurant in all of Nebraska is Lo Sole Mio Ristorante located in Omaha. This one-of-a-kind establishment is known for its excellent baked lasagna among other delectable dishes.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best Italian restaurant in Nebraska:

"Founded by a husband and wife team, Lo Sole Mio offers large portions of Italian classics, like chicken marsala and baked lasagna. Be sure to take a picture with your sweetheart under the Ciao Amore Mio (translation: hello, my love) wall."

For a continued list of the best Italian restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.