You can never go wrong with a giant plate of spaghetti noodles topped with delicious marinara and parmesan next to a side of warm, flaky bread and a leafy, green salad. Italian restaurants are known for crafting tasty pasta dishes, pizzas, and gelato flavors that fill your stomach and exceed your wildest foodie dreams. Some establishments even offer vegan and gluten free options for patrons with specific dietary restrictions. One Pennsylvania restaurant in particular is known far and wide for serving the best Italian-inspired food around, and customers can't stop raving about it.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best Italian restaurant in all of Pennsylvania is Gabriella’s Italian Restaurant located in Harrisburg. This one-of-a-kind establishment is known for serving amazing homemade meatballs among other excellent dishes.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania:

"Gabriella’s chef and owner arrived in the US in the 1970s to open an Italian restaurant that offers guests a memorable experience. With a menu full of unique creations and traditional Italian fare, Gabriella’s is a local favorite. Be sure to try the homemade meatballs."

For a continued list of the best Italian restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.