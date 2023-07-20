The Best Italian Restaurant In Texas

By Logan DeLoye

July 20, 2023

Close-up of pasta Amatriciana served in Italian restaurant, Rome, Italy
Photo: Moment RF

You can never go wrong with a giant plate of spaghetti noodles topped with delicious marinara and parmesan next to a side of warm, flaky bread and a leafy, green salad. Italian restaurants are known for crafting tasty pasta dishes, pizzas, and gelato flavors that fill your stomach and exceed your wildest foodie dreams. Some establishments even offer vegan and gluten free options for patrons with specific dietary restrictions. One Texas restaurant in particular is known far and wide for serving the best Italian-inspired food around, and customers can't stop raving about it.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best Italian restaurant in all of Texas is Tony's located in Houston. This one-of-a-kind establishment is known for its "inviting atmosphere" and "special occasion wine room."

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best Italian restaurant in Texas:

"This iconic Houston restaurant has offered fine Italian dining for more than 50 years—and has even served seven sitting presidents! Whether you enjoy a meal in the main dining room or celebrate a special occasion in the wine room (it features a custom Murano chandelier), Tony’s offers an inviting atmosphere and delicious cuisine."

For a continued list of the best Italian restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.

