The Pretenders Unveil Run Of 'Rare' 2023 US Tour Dates

By Logan DeLoye

July 20, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The Pretenders recently announced a U.S. headlining tour that will feature what lead singer Chrissie Hynde refers to as "new songs and old - something for everyone." The band took to social media to announce the highly anticipated tour, detailing tour stops and ticket information.

"We’re pleased to announce The Pretenders will be headlining some additional intimate shows whilst in the States this year." General admission tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, July 21st, at 10:00 a.m. local time. As part of the upcoming tour, The Pretenders will be performing in New York, New York, Nashville, Tennessee, Asbury Park, New Jersey, Washington, DC, Detroit, Michigan, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Los Angeles, California, Pioneertown, California, and San Francisco, California. The tour will begin on August 16th in New York, and conclude in San Francisco on October 6th.

Each show will take place at a small, intimate venue giving fans the rare opportunity to listen to the band in a more personal setting. The Pretenders will also be opening for Guns N' Roses through September as part of their 2023 world tour. As if announcing a run of intimate U.S. tour dates isn't exciting enough, The Pretenders will be releasing their forthcoming album, Relentless, on September 1st.

The Pretenders
