This Colorado Town Was Named The 'Ugliest' Place In The State

They say "beauty is within the eye of the beholder," but that doesn't stop some people from comparing their surroundings. Many Americans talk about how certain places lack the visual appeal of other towns and cities in the country.

Travel ALOT revealed the most unsightly city in every state based on reviews by local residents on websites like Niche and Reddit. Writers say, "Whether it's from lack of maintenance or just poor design choices, these fifty spots are more than an eyesore. They may be great places to live, but these cities won't be winning beauty contests anytime soon!"

Lochbuie was named Colorado's ugliest city. Here's why it was chosen:

"Home to nearly 7,400 residents, Lochbuie is a humble town with humble roots. It started as the Spacious Living Mobile Home Park AKA “Space City” back in the ‘60s. A decade later, Space City became an actual city named after the Scottish town of Lochbuie, Mull. Unfortunately, the American Lochbuie isn’t nearly as beautiful as the Scottish Isle of Mull. Lochbuie isn’t coated in muck or anything, but that doesn’t make it worthy of praise either… Aerial shots of the town provide onlookers little information about the city’s character other than 'Wow, that’s a small town.' It’s flat, it’s gray, and its disturbing lack of flora in the suburbs seems unnatural for Colorado, which is famous for its gorgeous landscapes and wildlife."

