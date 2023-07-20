This Florida City Was Named The 'Ugliest' In The State

They say "beauty is within the eye of the beholder," but that doesn't stop some people from comparing their surroundings. Many Americans talk about how certain places lack the visual appeal of other towns and cities in the country.

Travel ALOT revealed the most unsightly city in every state based on reviews by local residents on websites like Niche and Reddit. Writers say, "Whether it's from lack of maintenance or just poor design choices, these fifty spots are more than an eyesore. They may be great places to live, but these cities won't be winning beauty contests anytime soon!"

Panama City was named Florida's ugliest city. Here's why it was chosen:

"Panama City Beach, Florida is a resort town full of lots of fun and scenic views. In a very confusing naming twist, there's also Panama City, Florida which is just right down the road from the resort town. Unfortunately, people don't think it's nearly as beautiful or fun as PCB. The main complaint of residents, who are in agreement that Panama City isn't the prettiest place to live, is all of the McMansions that seem to pop up all over the place. They've hit a critical mass of boring, tasteless homes and now it's starting to drag the city down!"

