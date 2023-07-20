This Washington City Was Named The 'Ugliest' In The State

They say "beauty is within the eye of the beholder," but that doesn't stop some people from comparing their surroundings. Many Americans talk about how certain places lack the visual appeal of other towns and cities in the country.

Travel ALOT revealed the most unsightly city in every state based on reviews by local residents on websites like Niche and Reddit. Writers say, "Whether it's from lack of maintenance or just poor design choices, these fifty spots are more than an eyesore. They may be great places to live, but these cities won't be winning beauty contests anytime soon!"

Aberdeen was named Washington's ugliest city. Here's why it was chosen:

"Aberdeen, Washington is the hometown of deceased Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, and that's about its only claim to fame. And, according to this Reddit user, it's obvious from looking at the city why Cobain's music was so dark and depressing. It's just not a pretty place to be.

'After I visited Aberdeen, Washington, I felt like I understood Kurt Cobain better. The natural surroundings are stunningly beautiful, but in the middle of it there’s this gray, dark, depressing town built on a swamp that feels like it sucks the life out of you. If a town could have feelings, this one would be utterly, hopelessly depressed.'"

