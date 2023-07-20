Travis Scott Debuts His New Single 'K-POP' With The Weeknd & Bad Bunny

"K-POP" played throughout the nation just an hour before the single officially dropped on all streaming services. It comes a couple months after Scott and Chase B teamed up with Don Toliver, Quavo and Ty Dolla $ign for "Ring Ring." The "Sicko Mode" rapper also appeared on collaborations with Trippie Redd and Pharrell Williams. Prior to that, it had been two years since Scott dropped his own songs "Escape Plan" and "Mafia."



