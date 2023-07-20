Travis Scott Debuts His New Single 'K-POP' With The Weeknd & Bad Bunny
By Tony M. Centeno
July 21, 2023
Travis Scott shocked everyone with his brand new song ahead of his long-awaited album.
On Thursday, July 20, La Flame took over every Hip-Hop, Pop and Rhythmic iHeartRadio station to exclusively premiere his latest single "K-POP" with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. During his surprise appearance, the Houston native reveals what fans will get out of the new record as well as his upcoming fourth studio LP. He continued to feed his fans by previewing an exclusive snippet of an additional track from his upcoming album Utopia.
"K-POP" played throughout the nation just an hour before the single officially dropped on all streaming services. It comes a couple months after Scott and Chase B teamed up with Don Toliver, Quavo and Ty Dolla $ign for "Ring Ring." The "Sicko Mode" rapper also appeared on collaborations with Trippie Redd and Pharrell Williams. Prior to that, it had been two years since Scott dropped his own songs "Escape Plan" and "Mafia."
Listen to the World Premiere of "K-POP" on iHeartRadio now and look out for Travis Scott at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in September.