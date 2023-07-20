Underrated National Park In Colorado Among The Best To Visit This Summer

By Zuri Anderson

July 21, 2023

Black Canyon of Gunnison
Photo: Starcevic / E+ / Getty Images

National parks have some of the best natural features the United States has to offer. From stunning waterfalls and vast deserts to unique swamps and gorgeous mountains, these destinations offer many kinds of adventure. It's also the perfect getaway for those needing to escape to nature or get some good exercise. As a result, summer is the best time to experience these parks.

If you're planning on dropping by a national park, Trips To Discover revealed the best ones to visit this season. The list includes both super popular parks and under-the-radar ones that benefit from fewer crowds.

A well-known national park in Colorado was featured, and honor goes to the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park! Here's why it was chosen:

"Countless visitors head to Rocky Mountain National Park in the summer, but most overlook the stunning Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. The crown jewel of this awe-inspiring place is the nearly 2,000-foot-deep canyon, with the steep angles of the cliffs preventing much sunlight from getting through. Shadows cover a significant portion of the canyon walls, and some are perpetually dark, inspiring the canyon’s name. It’s removed enough from civilization that it sees relatively few visitors, but those who come can enjoy breathtaking views, hike, and check out the local flora and fauna. The fishing is outstanding here too, with the Gunnison River that flows through the canyon designated as Gold Medal Waters. Blue Mesa Reservoir nearby offers great lake trout fishing as well."

Need more recommendations? Check out the full list on tripstodiscover.com.

