Vikings Rookie Jordan Addison Gets In Trouble With The Law Overnight

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison was issued a citation for speeding and reckless driving overnight, according to a Minnesota State Police citation obtained and shared by KSTP Sports.

Addison, 21, was reported to be driving a Lamborghini Urus 140 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on Interstate 94 when he was pulled over just after 3:00 a.m. on Thursday (July 20).

"The trooper made a traffic stop on the Lamborghini and identified the driver as Jordan Addison, 21, of Frederick, Maryland," the citation states. "Addison was issued a citation by the Minnesota State Patrol for reckless driving.

"This remains an open investigation."

The Vikings confirmed the were " aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information," in a statement obtained and shared by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.