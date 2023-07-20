Vikings Rookie Jordan Addison Gets In Trouble With The Law Overnight
By Jason Hall
July 20, 2023
Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison was issued a citation for speeding and reckless driving overnight, according to a Minnesota State Police citation obtained and shared by KSTP Sports.
Addison, 21, was reported to be driving a Lamborghini Urus 140 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on Interstate 94 when he was pulled over just after 3:00 a.m. on Thursday (July 20).
"The trooper made a traffic stop on the Lamborghini and identified the driver as Jordan Addison, 21, of Frederick, Maryland," the citation states. "Addison was issued a citation by the Minnesota State Patrol for reckless driving.
"This remains an open investigation."
The Vikings confirmed the were " aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information," in a statement obtained and shared by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Addison was selected by the Vikings at No. 23 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 21-year-old spent his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, which included being selected as a consensus All-American and the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner in 2021, before transferring to USC in 2022.
Addison recorded a career best 100 receptions, 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns during his Biletnikoff season, as well as 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022. The Vikings are scheduled to begin training camp on Sunday (July 23).